Hellen Schweizer, known online as "Vampire Hellie," has become a viral sensation for claiming to be a "real-life vampire" who feeds on the energy of others. The 29-year-old from Ohio, United States, is often seen in cloaks and fangs, embracing a vampiric lifestyle that she says nourishes her spiritually.

Hellie’s fascination with vampires began in childhood, though she was discouraged from exploring it due to her religious upbringing. As she grew older, her interest deepened, and she began researching vampirism, ultimately adopting the lifestyle more seriously. What started as playful cosplay on TikTok evolved into a full expression of her identity.

While she enjoys wearing fangs and dark attire, Hellie says her version of vampirism isn’t about blood—it's about energy. She claims that she "feeds off energy" from people around her, describing it as a form of spiritual nourishment. "Energy is everywhere, and it is in every living thing," she explained. "I don’t have enough energy of my own, so I need a little help from my friends."

Hellie also shares that she is sensitive to sunlight, claiming it drains her energy and causes nausea, irritability, and dizziness. "I don’t like daylight," she says. "When I’m out in the sun, I feel my energy depleting."

Her unique lifestyle has gained her a dedicated following on social media, where she posts live videos and creates content where she embodies her vampire persona. Hellie’s "what would you do if a vampire entered your home" videos, often done in costume, have attracted many viewers who enjoy the mysterious and edgy vibe she presents.