This was world's longest bus route, covered 16000 km in 50 days, went through these countries, cost was...

In 1957, a remarkable bus journey from London to Kolkata (then Calcutta) was possible, known as the 'Hippie Route.' For just £145, passengers could travel 10,000 miles across Europe and Asia, passing through countries like Belgium, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan. The journey took about 50 days.

According to reports, the bus, an AEC Regal III model, was driven by Oswald-Joseph Garrow-Fisher and was more than just a typical bus service. It offered passengers sleeping compartments, fans, music, and even opportunities to camp or stay in hotels along the way. The trip was more like a tour, with stops at iconic sights like the Taj Mahal, the Caspian Sea Coast, and Khyber Pass.

After a few years, the bus met with an accident, but British traveller Andy Stewart restored it as a double-decker named "Albert." In 1968, it travelled from Sydney to London, continuing its journey via India, Burma, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Albert Tours operated this adventurous route for years, completing 15 trips. However, the service was discontinued in 1976 due to political instability, including the Iranian Revolution and growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Though long gone, this bus route remains a fascinating chapter in travel history.