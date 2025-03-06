The iconic Deccan Queen, regarded as India's first deluxe train, completed 94 years of service on June 1, 2024. The train, introduced on June 1, 1930, set a new benchmark for railway journeys in India.

During the early 19th century in India, the Deccan Queen was introduced as a significant milestone for the Great Indian Peninsula Railway - the predecessor of the central railways. The deluxe train offered an unparalleled luxury and convenience to passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune.

It was intially launched with just seven coaches, offering first and second class compartments. Later, a third class compartment was introduced in 1955 in order to accomodate more passengers.

The transformation era

The Deccan Queen underwent a significant transformation in 1966, with the upgradation of interiors, anti-telescopic and steel-bodied coaches. The deluxe train's signature cream and blue colour, paired with a red band above the windows, continues to remain iconic.

As per a report by india.com, modern amenities of the train include - a pantry car equiped with a toaster, microwave oven and deep freezer.