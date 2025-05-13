A biopic on Neera Arya, India's first woman spy in the INA, will showcase her brave role in the freedom struggle and sacrifices for the nation.

India’s freedom struggle was filled with many brave hearts whose stories are often forgotten with time. One such name is Neera Arya, the first woman spy of the Indian National Army (INA). Her life, full of courage and sacrifice, is now being brought to light through a biopic directed by Roopa Iyer. This film will highlight her contribution to India’s independence and introduce a new generation to her heroic story.

A Life of Courage and Sacrifice

Born on 5 March 1902 in Khekra Nagar, located in Baghpat district (Uttar Pradesh), Neera came from a wealthy family. Her father, Seth Chhajjumal, was a successful businessman who ensured Neera received a good education in Kolkata. From a young age, she was deeply patriotic and eventually joined the Rani Jhansi Regiment of Azad Hind Fauj, led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Her father arranged her marriage with Shrikant Jai Ranjan Das, a CID Inspector with the British Army. However, their marriage faced problems due to their opposing beliefs—Shrikant was loyal to the British, while Neera was secretly helping the INA.

Shrikant grew suspicious of her involvement and once tried to follow her when she went to meet Bose. During this encounter, he opened fire and injured Bose’s driver. To protect Bose and her mission, Neera stabbed and killed Shrikant. This act of bravery led to her arrest and imprisonment in the Andaman Cellular Jail.

Torture, Bravery, and Loyalty

Even in jail, the British tried to break her spirit. She was tortured, bribed, and even physically mutilated—reports say her breasts were cut off—yet she refused to give up any information. Her loyalty impressed Bose so much that he gave her the title of INA’s first woman spy.

She worked with another young girl, Saraswati Rajamani, dressing up as boys and gathering crucial intelligence from British homes and military camps. This information was then passed on to Netaji, helping the freedom movement immensely.

In her later years, Neera lived in poverty, selling flowers in Hyderabad. She passed away on 26 July 1998 at Osmania Hospital, near Charminar.

A Biopic to Celebrate Her Legacy

Director Roopa Iyer, known for films like Mukhaputa and Chandra, is now working on Neera Arya’s biopic. She said the film will be shown from a journalist’s point of view, and she conducted deep research, visiting Neera’s birthplace and reading various historical books to get accurate information.

The script has been written by National Award-winning writer Varun Gautham, and the film aims to tell Neera’s story to today’s youth, who may not know about freedom fighters beyond popular names like Mahatma Gandhi or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

This film promises to be a powerful tribute to Neera Arya—a woman who gave everything for her country and yet was forgotten for far too long.