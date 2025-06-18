Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala was known for his extravagant lifestyle, grand jewellery, vast harem, and love for food and luxury.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala was one of the most extravagant and flamboyant rulers in Indian history. He belonged to the Phulkian dynasty and became the king of the princely state of Patiala in 1891 when he was just nine years old. Over time, he gained a reputation not just for his leadership but also for his love of luxury, women, food, and fashion. Many iconic things are linked to Bhupinder Singh, such as the famous Patiala Peg, a large serving of whisky, and the stunning Patiala Necklace, one of the most expensive and grand diamond and emerald pieces ever created. Both became symbols of royal indulgence and were direct results of his lavish taste.

The Maharaja was known for his enormous appetite. According to the book Freedom at Midnight by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, he could eat up to 20 pounds of food in a single day, and it wasn’t unusual for him to have two full chickens just for tea. But it wasn’t only food he indulged in, his interests also extended to women, jewellery, and luxury of every kind.

He reportedly had 10 wives and kept as many as 350 concubines. His favourite among the queens was Rajmata Vimala Kaur, who often accompanied him on international tours and public events. His harem was treated with surprising care, he would hire top jewellers, perfumers, and hairstylists to pamper the women, and even brought in British and French plastic surgeons to alter their looks to suit his preferences.

British fashion expert James Sherwood once wrote that Bhupinder Singh was known to swim in his palace pool surrounded by nude favourites from his harem. As he swam, he would stop to take a sip of whisky or steal a caress. His bedroom ceilings were also decorated with sensual carvings, further showing his interest in art and pleasure.

He is also said to have fathered 88 children, with 52 of them living to adulthood. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s life was one of grandeur, indulgence, and eccentricity, making him one of the most fascinating royals in India’s princely history.