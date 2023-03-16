Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

This viral video of woman applying finishing touches to basketball is so satisfying to watch

A woman is seen putting the final touches to a basketball in a factory in a video shared on Twitter by user How Things Work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

This viral video of woman applying finishing touches to basketball is so satisfying to watch
screengrab

New Delhi: Are you one of those people who is incredibly inquisitive about why things appear the way they do? Or what processes are involved in producing the same? If the answer to that question is yes, you should certainly watch this video as well. Therefore, a video of a lady making final adjustments to a basketball has become popular online. And her accuracy greatly astonished the internet.

A woman is seen putting the final touches to a basketball in a factory in a video shared on Twitter by user How Things Work. She was making black lines on the ball with a bowl of black paint in front of her. The entire procedure appeared to be exceedingly satisfying as well.

The clip has gained over 1.1 million views so far. Twitter users were both fascinated and awed by the woman's accuracy.

Check out a few comments below:

Many people couldn't help but think the clip is so satisfying to watch. An individual wrote, "So sad for this girl, I hope she has many breaks that are entertaining.." Another person added, "According to legend, today's basketballs have a characteristic orange color precisely because of the first leather balls. The fact is that the skin on them acquired just such a shade. We can say that today athletes keep the tradition, although in many ways it has changed.." "Can you imagine doing this job all day long, day after day?," posted a third. A fourth person added, "Feeling bad for her neck."

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.