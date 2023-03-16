This viral video of woman applying finishing touches to basketball is so satisfying to watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Are you one of those people who is incredibly inquisitive about why things appear the way they do? Or what processes are involved in producing the same? If the answer to that question is yes, you should certainly watch this video as well. Therefore, a video of a lady making final adjustments to a basketball has become popular online. And her accuracy greatly astonished the internet.

Applying the finishing touches to a Basketball pic.twitter.com/9nnNekqLbF — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) March 15, 2023

A woman is seen putting the final touches to a basketball in a factory in a video shared on Twitter by user How Things Work. She was making black lines on the ball with a bowl of black paint in front of her. The entire procedure appeared to be exceedingly satisfying as well.

The clip has gained over 1.1 million views so far. Twitter users were both fascinated and awed by the woman's accuracy.

Check out a few comments below:

Many people couldn't help but think the clip is so satisfying to watch. An individual wrote, "So sad for this girl, I hope she has many breaks that are entertaining.." Another person added, "According to legend, today's basketballs have a characteristic orange color precisely because of the first leather balls. The fact is that the skin on them acquired just such a shade. We can say that today athletes keep the tradition, although in many ways it has changed.." "Can you imagine doing this job all day long, day after day?," posted a third. A fourth person added, "Feeling bad for her neck."