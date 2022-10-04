Search icon
This viral video of toddler getting head massage will kill midweek blues

A video going viral on Instagram shows a toddler getting a head massage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

This viral video of toddler getting head massage will kill midweek blues
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There are some internet videos that leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling in your heart. And clips with babies and toddlers can be at the top of that list. We have another one with us that will undoubtedly brighten your day. A video going viral on Instagram shows a toddler getting a head massage. Well, the adorable antics of the baby have made the internet go aww. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kids wall (@kids.wall)

In the short clip, a little boy can be seen receiving a head massage. The reaction of the cutie while getting massage was just too good to miss out on. There is a good chance that the adorable expression of the baby will force you to watch the entire clip on loop.  

Posted on September 24, this heartwarming video has received over 1.53 lakh likes on it so far. Social media users gushed over the cute kid in the comments section. “Same feeling for me also when iam doing that” posted an Instagram user. “he is so so so cute,” wrote a second. A third commented, “Awwww i am crying so cute.”

