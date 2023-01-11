THIS viral video of tiny kitten climbing onto huge doggo will make your day, WATCH

Screengrab

New Delhi: A tumultuous relationship between a dog and a cat who are cohabiting is not uncommon. There are numerous examples of how they can be, from fighting to making each other uncomfortable. However, every now and then, such stories emerge that demonstrate the beautiful bond between the two animals. Just like this video that shows small kitten climbing on a huge dog. Yes, you heard it absolutely right. the clip is shared on Buitengebieden and it has amassed a whopping 1 million views.



In the viral clip, a small kitten is trying to climb on a huge dog, but the dog is lying down with its eyes closed. The kitten reaches its face and cuddles with doggo. How adorable, isnt't it?

The video was uploaded 2 days ago. The video has received over 1 million views since it was shared, and the number is rapidly growing. Netizens couldn't stop gushing about how adorable the video was.

“Can’t get the contact high from the kitteh bc the dog’s neck looks so uncomfortable,” reads a comment when translated from Hindi. “Awe so cute and warm,” reads another. “They both are my emotions.. how lovely!,” reads a third comment.