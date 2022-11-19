This viral video of tiger cubs cuddling with mama is totally aww-dorable

Screengrab

New Delhi: Have you had a long day at work and are now scrolling through social media to watch a cute animal video? We have just the perfect clip to cure your Saturday blues and put a smile on your face. Well, a cute video of tiger cubs cuddling with their mama has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Twitter @buitengebieden and has amassed 3.4 million views.

The viral video captures some adorable interactions between the tiger mama and its cub. The cub can be seen cuddling up to and playing with its mother. And netizens couldn't get over the special bond that the mother tigress and its cubs share. Tigers are known for their ferocity, but this video will melt your heart. "Mommy and her babies", reads the video caption.

Since being shared on November 17, the video has raked up more than 3.4 million views. The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. "This is just the absolute greatest thing ever, so cute ever" posted an individual. Another shared, "I can't even handle this! I felt that warmth in my heart..!" "This is so so adorable.. I mean wow," pointed out a third. "Wish I was there, and can watch it with my eyes" expressed a fourth with a heart emoticon.