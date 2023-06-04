Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

This viral video of snoring hummingbird will melt your heart and make you go aww

So, if you're ready for a delightful surprise, take a moment to watch the video and prepare to be enchanted by the rare glimpse into the sleeping habits of these mesmerizing creatures.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

This viral video of snoring hummingbird will melt your heart and make you go aww
screengrab

Hummingbirds, with their tiny size and enchanting presence, have an innate ability to captivate people's hearts. It comes as no surprise that videos featuring these delightful creatures often bring joy and delight to viewers. Whether it's witnessing baby hummingbirds playfully interacting with one another or observing nurturing mothers imparting wisdom to their offspring, the internet is replete with countless videos showcasing these fascinating birds in action.

However, there exists a rare gem among the hummingbird videos that is sure to leave you in awe. A recent video shared on Twitter unveils an extraordinary sight - a hummingbird snoring! Yes, you read that right! This captivating footage showcases the adorable bird in a deep slumber, accompanied by the gentle sound of its snoring. The sheer cuteness and unexpectedness of this display are bound to elicit an "aww" from anyone who witnesses it.

So, if you're ready for a delightful surprise, take a moment to watch the video and prepare to be enchanted by the rare glimpse into the sleeping habits of these mesmerizing creatures. Be prepared for an overload of cuteness that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the captivating world of hummingbirds.


Watch it here:

Since its recent posting, the video has garnered an astonishing 2 million views, showcasing the immense appeal of the content. Twitter users were immediately captivated by the endearing scenario and expressed their genuine delight in the comments section, sharing their heartfelt thoughts and reactions.


Here are some reactions from internet users:
"Turn up the volume. It's definitely worth listening to," a user posted. Another user commented, "If that isn't the epitome of cuteness, I don't know what is!" A third person shared, "I have so much love for hummingbirds." Expressing their delight, a fourth user said, "This is an absolute overload of adorableness!"

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.