A video of Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen recreating a dialogue from Pathaan with the OG Salman Khan. Check out the viral video.

A video of Salman Khan has surfaced on social media wherein he can be seen sharing a fun banter with Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike. The video is nearly two years old when Salman went for the promotion of the film titled Farrey, which marked the debut of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

After the event, Salman indulged in banter with an SRK fan named Neeli Khan, a video of whom is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Salman is seen enjoying a candid interaction with the SRK fan wherein the latter took four takes to get his lines perfect. However, all his efforts failed as Salman ended up bursting into laughter.

Watch the viral video:

The video is nearly two years old and was also widely spread on social media when it was originally posted on Instagram. Even Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla also shared the video on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film was a commercial success and went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2023. Salman will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' directorial, Sikandar, which is slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.