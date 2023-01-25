Search icon
This viral video of puppy signing its birth certificate with paw prints is too cute to miss

. An adorable clip that has been shared on Instagram shows a tiny puppy signing its birth certificate with paw prints.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're having a bad Wednesday and need some cute animal content to get you through the rest of the week, we've got a video for you. An adorable clip that has been shared on Instagram shows a tiny puppy signing its birth certificate with paw prints. Chances are, the video will leave you with a big smile too. Before we say anything watch the clip here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)


The adorable viral footage shows a puppy named Alex, whose name appears on his birth certificate alongside the names of his parents and his birth date. The owner was holding the small dog and pressing his paws on the certificate. The paw prints are soooooo cute.

 The clip was shared on Instagram by handle named LadBible with a caption that reads,  "This is adorable"

The internet absolutely loved the clip. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis. Check out some of the comments here:

"Omg the little paws ," posted an individual. "This is so so cute," wrote another. "OMG I can watch it whole day!" commented a third. "This is the cutest clip on the internet," remarked a fourth.

 

