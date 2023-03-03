This viral video of panda playing in the snow will make your Friday brighter

screengrab

New Delhi: As another weekend comes near, the Monday blues may set in. If you're already dreading the start of the new work week, here's a video you should watch. This video of a panda playing in the snow may relieve your stress, even if only for the duration of the clip. The adorable footage is going viral across social media platforms due to its sheer cuteness quotient and is sure to take away all your worries.

Smithsonian National Zoo pic.twitter.com/VZxgvZPvE6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 1, 2023

Buitengebieden posted a video on Twitter of a panda playing in the snow. The fluffy animal can also be seen having a good time burrowing in the snow. "Still wondering how they can survive in the wild.. ," the caption stated.

The video has garnered over 3.6 million views and numerous reactions. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the fluffy panda. Many people wrote about how much fun the animal was having.

"My thoughts are the same as yours. They have to be the happiest creatures on the planet. My ideal job would be as a Panda nanny "posted an individual. "That's someone trapped in a hyper realistic panda costume," another jokingly said. "OMG so cute I want to hug him right now....just adorable," a third said, using heart emoticons. "Too much fun, I'd love to join him," a fourth said.