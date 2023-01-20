This viral video of man carrying puppy in backpack during train journey will win your heart

screengrab

New Delhi: The bond between humans and their pets is always a joy to witness, regardless of age. That is exactly what can be seen in this video, which features an adorable little puppy and a man. This video was shared on Instagram by a page called Pet Town and has since gone viral because of how sweet the bond between them is, that it doesn’t even need words to be expressed. Watch it here:

The heartwarming clip shows a man carrying an adorable Labrador puppy inside his backpack. The puppy and his owner were on a train, and the duo was sleeping. The dog was sleeping peacefully inside the bag when it awoke and looked around its surroundings. This clip is just too cute to miss out!

"Pure love," reads the video caption.

Posted on January 6, this clip has received over 21 million views on it already. It has also received various heartfelt comments on it and the numbers are only shooting up.

“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen” posted an individual with a GIF. “Sch m aise bhut km log milte h jo janvaro s dil s pyar krte h,” wrote another with a heart emoticon. “Hayeeee...so cute they both are ,” remarked a third. “Awwww His innocent eyes!” shared a fourth.