This viral video of little boy playing drums made with scrap will make your day

Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of talent in the world, and social media is the best example of this. You may wonder how we know this. So, a video of a young boy playing drums made from scrap materials and empty containers has gone insanely viral on the internet.

Zijian Tang, an Instagram user, posted a video of the boy enthusiastically beating the utensils held upside down. As he beats different vessels, his leg works in tandem to create a rhythm. He continues to play music with a smile on his face and that has what caught the attention of netizens.

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 43.5 million views. It has also garnered tons of comments. Many applauded and showered the boy with praises for his talent. Some also enquired for information about the boy in order to assist him and purchase a real drum set for him.

“Anyone know where this was filmed? I've got a friend who can get him a set” wrote an Instagram user. “That smiles shows a lot, we need to set up a go fund me fa bro” shared another. “I hope this video gets this kid some kind of money to help his family or his situation. Imagine him with a drumset,” posted a third.“Someone get me this kids information. I want to buy him a drum set. This is talent right here.” wrote a fourth.