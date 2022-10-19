This viral video of jaguar bathing in pool will kill your midweek blues

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you're looking for your daily dose of wildlife videos, trust us, you are in for a treat. A super cute video of a jaguar bathing in a pool is doing the rounds of the internet and you will love it for sure. Handle named @africasafariplanet shared the short clip on Instagram and it has garnered more than 400k views. Take a look here:

The adorable footage shows a jaguar enjoying its time in the pool. We can also see a woman fondling the wild cat while he is taking a bath. The way predator starts to move around its head and body while enjoying the bath is endearing. The wild cat finally gets down fully into the pool and starts moving around, splashing the water while having the time of its life. "Tank cooling off!", reads the clip caption.

Read more: Small boy sells Bhel Puri with smile on his face, viral video leaves internet emotional

The video, at the time of writing this article, garnered over 23k likes and has been viewed over 400k times. “What I would give to have that experience,” a user said. Another comment reads, “Love it when she does that touch on the nose.” “In love with this adorable wild cat,” said another user.