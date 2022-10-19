Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

This viral video of jaguar bathing in pool will kill your midweek blues

A super cute video of a jaguar bathing in a pool is doing the rounds of the internet and you will love it for sure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

This viral video of jaguar bathing in pool will kill your midweek blues
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you're looking for your daily dose of wildlife videos, trust us, you are in for a treat. A super cute video of a jaguar bathing in a pool is doing the rounds of the internet and you will love it for sure. Handle named @africasafariplanet shared the short clip on Instagram and it has garnered more than 400k views. Take a look here:

The adorable footage shows a jaguar enjoying its time in the pool. We can also see a woman fondling the wild cat while he is taking a bath. The way predator starts to move around its head and body while enjoying the bath is endearing. The wild cat finally gets down fully into the pool and starts moving around, splashing the water while having the time of its life. "Tank cooling off!", reads the clip caption.

Read more: Small boy sells Bhel Puri with smile on his face, viral video leaves internet emotional

The video, at the time of writing this article, garnered over 23k likes and has been viewed over 400k times. “What I would give to have that experience,” a user said. Another comment reads, “Love it when she does that touch on the nose.” “In love with this adorable wild cat,” said another user.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.