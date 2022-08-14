This viral video of bride and groom playing 'rock-paper-scissors' at wedding will make your day

Screen Grab

Moments from a wedding should be kept in a person's heart forever. A video of the bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors before the garlands are exchanged has gone viral on the internet.The couple in the viral video are likewise dressed similarly to their wedding day.

At the opening of the video, the bride and groom can be seen waiting to complete the traditional garter exchange onstage. However, they interrupt their work to engage in the well-known pastime. They did it to choose who would be the first to hang the garland.

Since she was the victor, the bride went first and draped the garland around her victor's neck. Next, it was the groom's turn to drape the garland over the bride's shoulders. This video first went viral on July 30 after being posted by WeddingWire India's official Instagram account.

"Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one. Tag your partner whom you cannot wait to marry," reads the caption of the post.

The video has been seen over 16 lakh times and liked over 1.2 lakh times since it was first uploaded. Instagram users, visibly moved by the moving footage, descended upon the comments section to share their thoughts. Many others have also marked the person with whom they want to spend the remainder of their life.

As one user puts it, “Where do we get this cute relationship.” Another user wrote,” When u marry with your bestfriend.”