Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

This viral video of bird saying 'Peek-A-Boo' is too cute to handle

So, in a clip that has gone viral online, a bird is seen playing with a woman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

This viral video of bird saying 'Peek-A-Boo' is too cute to handle
Screengrab

New Delhi: Much of the happy content on the Internet is about cute animals doing their natural antics. And, more often than not, these videos make us smile and comfort us during difficult times. And if you are a fan of such heartwarming content and are looking for one right now, you have come to the right place. So, in a clip that has gone viral online,  a bird is seen playing with a woman. Yes, you read that right. It was shared by a page called @AlexKintner3 on Twitter and has been viewed over 3.6 million times.

The viral clip shows a little yellow bird playing with its owner. At the start of the video, the bird can be seen hiding behind a soda can. As the video progresses, the bird hides behind the can and says peekaboo in the most amusing way. Delighted? Surprised? Amused? All of these reactions are likely to occur while watching this video.

Meanwhile, the clip that was shared some days back is now viral on the microblogging site. As of now, the adorable clip has garnered 3.6 million views and the count is still going on. The video has also garnered many adorable reactions from the netizens as they flooded the comments section with their opinions.

“This was satisfying to watch Thanks for sharing it,” posted an individual on Twitter. “ Awww this is so so so adorable.. Absolutely loved it...,” shared another. “Loved it, it is so so so good to watch” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. “This the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, watched this clip more than 20 times... so so cool,” remarked a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.