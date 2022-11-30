This viral video of bird saying 'Peek-A-Boo' is too cute to handle

Screengrab

New Delhi: Much of the happy content on the Internet is about cute animals doing their natural antics. And, more often than not, these videos make us smile and comfort us during difficult times. And if you are a fan of such heartwarming content and are looking for one right now, you have come to the right place. So, in a clip that has gone viral online, a bird is seen playing with a woman. Yes, you read that right. It was shared by a page called @AlexKintner3 on Twitter and has been viewed over 3.6 million times.

I've watched this on an endless loop for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/M9PXZayZXj — Alex M. Kintner (@AlexKintner3) November 28, 2022

The viral clip shows a little yellow bird playing with its owner. At the start of the video, the bird can be seen hiding behind a soda can. As the video progresses, the bird hides behind the can and says peekaboo in the most amusing way. Delighted? Surprised? Amused? All of these reactions are likely to occur while watching this video.

Meanwhile, the clip that was shared some days back is now viral on the microblogging site. As of now, the adorable clip has garnered 3.6 million views and the count is still going on. The video has also garnered many adorable reactions from the netizens as they flooded the comments section with their opinions.

“This was satisfying to watch Thanks for sharing it,” posted an individual on Twitter. “ Awww this is so so so adorable.. Absolutely loved it...,” shared another. “Loved it, it is so so so good to watch” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. “This the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, watched this clip more than 20 times... so so cool,” remarked a fourth.