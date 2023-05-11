This viral video of an elephant family bathing together will make you go aww

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you have a bad day? Do you want to watch an animal video to brighten yourself up? If so, here's a video that will undoubtedly help. Well, the video features an elephant family enjoying its bath time in a water body. The eighteen-second clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu and has been viewed over 18,000 times within two hours of being made available online. The video is unquestionably adorable and will have you saying "aww" over and over. Watch it here:

"A beautiful family of elephants with sub-adults and young calves enjoying their bath somewhere in Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to some recent rains, the summer heat has come down as a blessing." IAS officer Supriya Sahu said in the caption of his post. In the video,several elephants, including calves, were seen bathing in the waterbody.

A beautiful family of elephants with sub adults and young calves enjoying their bath somewhere in Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to some recent rains, summer heat has come down as a blessing. Video shared #elephants #TNForest pic.twitter.com/DWYVmAHYYa — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 9, 2023

At the time of writing, the video had received over 1,300 likes and has been reposted numerous times on Twitter. Netizens commented on Supriya Sahu's post, saying that the video was super adorable.

“where else in dharmapuri other than #hogenakkal falls and forest location :) i was there three days ago it was good rainy day,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “That's a big family, indeed. Such a lovely sight. The gentle giants are always a treat to watch.” “Lovely. Hope to see more elephants in the wild only in future, not trapped in tourism and ceremonial parades industry. #Tamilnadu,” shared a third. A fourth posted, “All your nature videos is refresher, how we humans miserably failed and failing to preserve the nature.”