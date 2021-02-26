This viral video of a cow, cat-walking on the road will leave you in splits

Videos of animals often get viral on social media and are loved by people. Well, this recent viral video of a cow will leave you in splits.

In the video, a cow can be seen not walking, but cat-walking with utmost style and charm, much like runway models do. The source of the video is unknown but it has been shared on various social media platforms.

Against a very beautiful backdrop, we have the star of the video, a brown and white cow who is cat-walking in the middle of the road while other cows can be seen walking behind it.

Social media users seem to be very amused with the adorable video where many appreciated the cow's unique skills and compared her to models, some even terming her walk as better than a model's.

While several people enjoyed watching this cute and adorable cow, there were some who expressed concerns that maybe the cow is unwell and suffering from a disease or injury. While we can't confirm if that's true or not, we sincerely hope that the cow is doing well and charming more people in life.