THIS viral optical illusion of horses leaves netizens scratching their heads

An interesting optical illusion showing several mixed-colour horses has gone viral on social media. The image shows the horse seamlessly blending into the snowy mountains. While most people can see only five horses, the viral picture actually has seven horses standing in the beautiful scenery.

Optical illusions are known to present a visual percept that is quite different from reality. The image shared by the US website Kids Environment Kids Health is a perfect example of that.

After the image was shared on the website, with the question – “How many horses can you find in the picture?”, netizens started scratching their heads as many could see only five horses despite multiple attempts to find more.

To put all doubts at rest, the website offered a solution too. It said that if you are unable to find seven horses, they’ve got an answer from one of their best scientists and puzzle experts.

“I guess it helps to know we are looking for seven. In that case, I see one on the left looking out, and in the middle, four faces are clustered close together. In that group, the brown nose of one (second from left) covers the right side of the face of the one crouched lowest. To the right is a small horse standing sideways, and above it is the rear of the seventh. Unless I am hallucinating”, they said on the website.

While many people successfully spotted partial horses, like a horse head and rear, artist Bev Doolittle affirmed that the painting (which he named Pintos) has only five horses.

This optical illusion clearly explains how our brain and eyes can often get mixed. Such visual deception also states that people’s brains work differently.