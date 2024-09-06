This viral garlic-peeling hack sparks debate online, here's why

A viral video featuring an innovative garlic-peeling technique has taken social media by storm, captivating viewers with its promise to simplify a typically tedious kitchen task. Posted by Kendall Sherelle Murray (@kendall.s.murray) on Instagram, the video has amassed an impressive 54.2 million views and 1.2 million likes, drawing attention for its unique approach to garlic peeling.

The method demonstrated in the video involves using a pincer tool to hollow out a garlic bulb, followed by extracting each clove and placing it into a bucket of water. This technique aims to streamline the peeling process, which many find frustrating and time-consuming. The video showcases how this new method could potentially revolutionize garlic preparation, sparking both intrigue and skepticism among viewers.

Murray, who shared his usual preference for smashing garlic on his countertop to avoid the peeling hassle, presents this new technique as a game-changer. Despite his enthusiasm, the video has not been without criticism. Some viewers have expressed doubts about its practicality, with one sarcastically commenting, “Indian garlic laughing in the corner,” and others describing the video as “satisfying to watch” but questioning the necessity of such an elaborate method.

The comments section reveals a mix of reactions, with some viewers suggesting simpler alternatives. Tips like cutting the root end, separating the cloves, and lightly smashing them with a knife are offered as more straightforward solutions. According to these suggestions, the cloves can almost peel themselves, making Murray’s technique appear overly complex by comparison.