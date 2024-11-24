The artwork first made headlines in 2019 when it was displayed at Art Basel Miami with a price tag of $120,000.

Maurizio Cattelan’s viral artwork, Comedian, featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall, has been sold for a shocking $6.24 million (around Rs 52.7 crore) at an auction in New York. The sale has left the internet amazed and confused.

The artwork first made headlines in 2019 when it was displayed at Art Basel Miami with a price tag of $120,000. While some called it a clever commentary on art and value, others dismissed it as a joke.

This time, Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun bought the artwork, calling it a “cultural phenomenon.” He said the piece connects art, memes, and cryptocurrency, and believes it will spark discussions about modern art.

The buyer doesn’t just get a banana and tape but also a certificate of authenticity and instructions on how to display it.

The internet is divided. Some appreciate the creativity, while others think spending so much on a banana is ridiculous. Social media has been filled with jokes and memes about the high price.

This banana has also been eaten twice during its public displays. In 2019, an artist ate it in Miami, calling it a performance, and earlier this year, a student in South Korea ate it and taped the peel back on the wall.

Whether seen as genius or absurd, Comedian has become a symbol of how art continues to surprise and challenge us. For now, this banana is more than just a fruit—it’s a global conversation starter.