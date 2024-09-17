This viral Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired doll has an Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant connection; watch video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her rare public appearances, made a striking impression at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, held in July 2024. The actress captivated all with her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense. Recently, a talented artist from Sri Lanka has recreated her elegant red outfit into a doll, showcasing her iconic style in a new form.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her rare public appearances, made a striking impression at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, held in July 2024. The actress captivated all with her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense. Recently, a talented artist from Sri Lanka has recreated her elegant red outfit into a doll, showcasing her iconic style in a new form.

The former Miss World stole the spotlight at the lavish Ambani wedding, donning a striking red anarkali ensemble that artfully fused mordern chic with traditional grace. Enhanced with elaborate gold embellishments, her ensemble epitomised her legendary fashion flair, solidifying her position as a revered style maven amidst the glittering event.

After the wedding, a video surfaced online featuring a doll replica of Aishwarya Rai's outfit. Crafted by Sri Lankan doll maker Nigeshan, the video has garnered considerable interest, gaining 3.9 million views. The doll, dressed in a miniature replica of the Taal actor's red anarkali, has ignited diverse responses from online audiences.

Social Media reaction

Taking to the comment section many users praised the craft of the artist. A user said, “The doll is fantastic— it perfectly captures the elegance of Aishwarya’s outfit!” Another user appreciated the effort, saying, “The attention to detail is impressive; the doll mirrors Aishwarya’s style beautifully.” However, a section of users were also disappointed by the craft as a user said, “It’s a fun concept, but the doll doesn’t quite do justice to the real Aishwarya.” Another added, “While it’s a cute idea, nothing compares to the real-life elegance of Aishwarya Rai.”

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding, part of a series of extravagant pre- and post-wedding festivities, was graced by more than 600 esteemed guests, including notable personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and international dignitaries such as former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This opulent event has been widely hailed as the wedding event of the century, capturing global attention.