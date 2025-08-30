THIS village is known as 'PhD village,' has produced 33 doctoral students from top universities, it is located in...

Building this reputation didn't come easy: The village is situated in a remote mountainous region with just about 6,000 residents. Historically poor, residents sought academic success to escape hardship and improve their lives. Read on to know more.

A small village in southeastern China is popularly dubbed "PhD village" for its unique feat of producing close to three dozen doctoral graduates from some of the world's top universities over the years. Pengdao village, located in Nanan city of Fujian province, has grabbed much attention since a video showing an elaborate scholarship ceremony went viral on social media earlier in the month. The village's scholarship presentation, which saw its second edition, is organised by the Guo Family Education Fund.

Which universities did PhD scholars get into?

According to a report by The South China Morning Post (SCMP), recipients at this year's ceremony included one PhD candidate, 15 new Master's students, and 46 undergraduates looking to start college in September. The Guo education fund distributed 217,000 Yuan (more than Rs 26 lakh) in awards, with the highest single scholarship touching 8,000 Yuan (nearly Rs 1 lakh). So far, 33 students from the village have gotten into PhD courses at esteemed institutions across the globe, including the likes of Cambridge University in Britain and Cornell University in the United States.

What else do we know about China's Pengdao?

Building this reputation didn't come easy to Pengdao: The village is situated in a remote mountainous region with just about 6,000 residents. Historically poor, residents sought academic success to escape hardship and improve their lives. "Our award is designed to inspire students to cherish our country and hometown, engage in charitable acts, and work diligently," Guo Dongyu, the director of the Guo Family Education Fund, said, according to the SCMP report.