Village Fatehpur Beri, Asola, in Delhi which is called 'Bouncer factory of India' or 'Bouncer village'. Men in this village take up jobs as bouncers and every second man is a bouncer or a wrestler.

Every nightclub, discotheque and place like these where people get unmeasurably drunk with a relaxed and carefree attitude. With pulsating lights and thunderous beats enveloping everyone, creating an electrifying atmosphere, the visitors can become out of control easily. The change in their mood leads to rageful fights that call for a strong intervention. In such cases, bouncers are needed who handle the ugliest fights and take care of the vulnerable party as well. In some cases, they even throw out people who disturb the decorum of the place and the environment.

Village’s reputation for being strongest

However, there is a place in India which has most its residents working as bouncers, it is called 'Bouncer factory of India' or 'Bouncer village'. The men in this village are known to have strong bodies. The village of bouncers has gained a reputation as the strongest village, celebrated for its residents' exceptional physical strength and fitness. It is uniquely famous for producing bouncers and wrestlers and has a tradition of wrestling. The residents of the village are connected with the lineage of strong, physically resilient individuals.

This village Fatehpur Beri, Asola and is located in New Delhi’s Chattarpur. Every man in the village is a bouncer or a wrestler here. Due to the location, the villagers get jobs as bouncers in New Delhi or even NCR’s (National Capital Region) nightclubs and discotheques.

How Fatehpur Beri’s men keep fit

The men in this village have a distinguished and disciplined routine. They start their day with heavy weightlifting, intense physical exercises, traditional wrestling and other activities. Their diets are also strict and healthy due to the good amount of nutrients in them which fuels them for activeness. Their lifestyle has become such that they do not divert themselves by consuming alcohol or any other kind of abusive addiction. That is why they stay strong, fit and healthy. Generations to generations, men in Fatehpur Beri take up either bouncer or wrestling jobs.