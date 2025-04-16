Madhopatti, a small village in Uttar Pradesh, is famous for producing over 40 IAS, IPS, and PCS officers, earning the title of India’s UPSC factory.

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam is known to be one of the toughest exams in the world. Every year, lakhs of students from across the country prepare and appear for this exam. Out of all these students, only around 1000 to 1200 get selected for top government services like IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), IFS (Indian Foreign Service), and IRS (Indian Revenue Service). But there is one small village in India that has made a name for itself by producing a large number of civil servants over the years — and this village is called Madhopatti.

Located just 7 kilometers from Jaunpur city in Uttar Pradesh, Madhopatti is famous for the number of IAS, IPS, and PCS (Provincial Civil Service) officers it has given to the country. According to media reports, more than 40 officers have come from this village alone. This is a big achievement for such a small place, and people are often surprised to know about it.

A small village with big dreams

The population of Madhopatti is around 4,000, and there are just 75 houses in the village. But the dreams of the people here are huge. What makes Madhopatti even more special is that not only the sons, but also the daughters and daughters-in-law of the village have cleared the UPSC and PCS exams and are now serving in top positions.

The culture of preparing for competitive exams is strong in Madhopatti. Students here begin preparing for the UPSC from the time they enter college. The environment of the village encourages hard work, and families fully support the children’s dreams.

The legacy began after independence

The success story of Madhopatti started soon after India gained independence. In 1952, Indu Prakash Singh became the first IFS officer from the village. Then in 1955, Vinay Kumar Singh cleared the UPSC exam and went on to become an IAS officer and later the Chief Secretary of Bihar. One amazing fact is that four siblings from a single family in Madhopatti have cleared the UPSC exam and joined various services like IAS and IPS.

Many officers from this village have worked in important offices like the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Some youths from Madhopatti are also employed in top scientific and international institutions like ISRO, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and even the World Bank.

Madhopatti proves that even a small village, with the right mindset and dedication, can shine on the national and global stage. It is truly inspiring for students and parents all over India.