Piplantri, a small village in Rajasthan, has been living in harmony with nature, with the beauty of its landscape and bring social and environmental change. Piplantri has a peculiar tradition that has promoted a greener environment and also empowering its daughters.

We all talk about planting trees, preserving the environment and working towards a greener future, however, most of these talks remain in the air without making much impact. But a small village in Rajasthan has proved that even small steps can make a big difference and if determination is counted a bigger impact is possible. Piplantri, a small village in Rajasthan, has been living in harmony with nature, with the beauty of its landscape and bring social and environmental change. Piplantri has a peculiar tradition that has promoted a greener environment and also empowering its daughters.

Piplantri’s scheme for nature and daughters

According to the tradition, the village community plants 111 saplings every time a girl is born. This is a useful practice for both the environment which is nurtured and grows with this and a sense of social awareness about nurturing a girl child. However, the villagers do not just leave the saplings to themselves but take the responsibility of nurturing them alongside their daughters and care for these saplings as dearly as their own child. This fills them with a sense of deep connection between the growth of environment within which human life is fostered as it is a basis of life on earth.

This inclusive approach of conserving environment and gender equality has changed the fate of this village which has become a stellar example of both sustainable living and social progress.

How one man changed the fate of Piplantri

The village was not always like this. It used to be a socially backward village where female foeticide and infanticide were prevalent. However, with a strong vision, one man changed it all. Shyam Sunder Paliwal, a social campaigner and ex-sarpanch of Piplantri village, came up with this scheme in which villagers supported him when they realised it useful for their daughter. Parents, grandparents and relatives of girl children started planting saplings. The whole community came to help the family take care of the saplings.

Sunder Paliwal convinced Women self-help groups, elderly ladies, grandmothers, and other women by speaking with them about safety of girls and their empowerment. They also came in to help families nurture the saplings under the Kiran Nidhi Yojna, which Paliwal started. The villagers soon started realising that if they will take care of the saplings and their daughters, when they will attain marriageable age, they should not worry about dowry as the trees will take care of her expenses at the time.