This village in India banned shoes and slippers because..., know why

There is a village in India that banned its people from wearing footwears for a specific reason.

Andaman, a small village in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, has banned its people from wearing footwears. However, as per media reports, only elderly or sick people can wear shoes or slippers in Andaman.

People living in the village, located 450 km away from Chennai, carry shoes and slippers in their hands. Moreover, children also go to schools without wearing footwears.

Why footwears are banned in this village?

According to a report by News 18, the villagers believe that a goddess named 'Muthyalamma' protects their village. In March-April, the villagers worship the goddess and organise a three-day long festival to honour her.

In her honour, people avoid to wear shoes or slippers just like one is not allowed to enter temples wearing footwears. In addition, whenever a visitor or a tourist arrives in the village, they are also informed about the practice and they are forced to abide by this rule, the report suggested.

The practice has been being followed for years by the villagers.

Many believe that whoever wears footwear, a mysterious fever will catch him

A lot of people in the Andaman village are living with an old-age belief that whoever wears footwears will suffer from a mysterious fever that will eventually kill all villagers, News 18 reported.

Therefore, people often avoid wearing slippers or shoes and choose to walk barefoot.