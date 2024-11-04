However, times are changing, and this tradition is beginning to fade. The younger residents of Ramdeyo ki Basti are less inclined to follow in their ancestors’ footsteps, viewing the custom as outdated.

In the secluded sands of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, lies Ramdeyo ki Basti—a village where an unusual marital tradition has captivated observers. In this remote community, it’s customary for every man to have two wives. Although polygamy may seem unusual in a nation where Hindu customs largely emphasize monogamy, in Ramdeyo ki Basti, this practice is deeply embedded in the culture.

What makes this tradition even more intriguing is the harmony among co-wives. Contrary to the tension that can arise in such arrangements, the wives in Ramdeyo ki Basti live together peacefully, sharing their husband’s home and supporting one another like sisters. Their relationship challenges conventional ideas of rivalry and instead exemplifies a bond built on mutual respect and companionship.

The roots of this tradition stem from ancient beliefs. According to local folklore, marrying a single wife supposedly brings a high risk of either childlessness or the birth of daughters only. To secure a male heir, a second marriage is considered essential, as villagers believe that a second wife ensures the likelihood of having a son. This belief has sustained the practice over generations.

However, times are changing, and this tradition is beginning to fade. The younger residents of Ramdeyo ki Basti are less inclined to follow in their ancestors’ footsteps, viewing the custom as outdated. While the older generation remains attached to these marital practices, a gradual shift toward modern values is taking place. Ramdeyo ki Basti now finds itself at a cultural turning point, where the longstanding tradition of polygamy mingles with contemporary views, reflecting India’s rich and complex heritage.