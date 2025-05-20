A village in Uttar Pradesh holds the special distinction of giving thousands of soldiers to the Indian armed forces. As many as 15,000 serving or retired soldiers belong to this place. Read on to know more about it.

A village in Uttar Pradesh holds the special distinction of giving thousands of soldiers to the Indian armed forces. As many as 15,000 serving or retired soldiers belong to this place. Of them, 42 rose to the esteemed Lieutenant rank, 23 became Brigadiers, and 45 have served as Colonels. The village we are talking about is Gahmar, located a short distance from Ghazipur in eastern UP. Let us tell you more about this village here.

Asia's largest village

Founded by Raja Dhamdev Rao in 1530, Gahmar has an estimated population of 1.5 lakh and is said to be Asia's largest village in terms of population.

The village reportedly has over 5,000 retired servicemen while around 10,000 are current officers, serving in ranks ranging from jawans to brigadiers.

In fact, nearly all the households in the village have at least one member who has served in the armed forces. And many from village have served in the Indo-China war of 1962 and the India-Pakistan war or 1999.

Village resembles township

The village is divided into 22 hamlets, each named after an Indian armed forces soldier. Resembling a township, Gahmar has a telephone exchange, several colleges, a healthcare centre, and its own railway station where about 20 trains from different states stop every day. Retired soldiers have also started an academy in the village to coach children for military school entrance exams.