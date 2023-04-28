Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

This video of turtle playing football with dog is totally aww-dorable, viral video

A video of a dog playing football with a turtle might just make your day. We're sure you'll struggle to hold back your awws after seeing the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

This video of turtle playing football with dog is totally aww-dorable, viral video
screengrab

Viral video: Who doesn't adore animals? They are adorable, risky, cheeky, and incredibly curious about their environment. If you're a lover of these adorable creatures, a video of a dog playing football with a turtle might just make your day. We're sure you'll struggle to hold back your awws after seeing the video. The adorable footage was shared by a Twitter account named @Gabriele_Corno and it has so far amassed a whopping 104,000 views on it.

The video begins with the tortoise pushing the football around with its head while an ecstatic doggo leaps and jumps around it. After a few seconds, the doggo snatches the ball and begins playing with it, while the tortoise chases it around. They enthusiastically toss the ball about as someone records the beautiful scene.

The video was uploaded on Twitter a day ago and has already received over 1.7 million views and innumerable replies. While some couldn't stop themselves from swooning over the lovely creatures, others heaped love on the short footage.


"The Pele of the tortoise world versus the Ronaldo of the dog world." remarked an individual. " What a beautiful video it made my day!!!" posted another. "Gabriele, every time I see one of your videos about animals, you give me hope, in an otherwise very dark world..," commented a third. ""Amazing! never seen that combination playing together before. I watch a lot of inter-species friendships. That’s amazing!," wrote a fourth.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Priyanka Chopra stuns in white feathery outfit at pre-Oscars event, check pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia, who is also an angel investor in billion-dollar tech companies
Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.