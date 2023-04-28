This video of turtle playing football with dog is totally aww-dorable, viral video

screengrab

Viral video: Who doesn't adore animals? They are adorable, risky, cheeky, and incredibly curious about their environment. If you're a lover of these adorable creatures, a video of a dog playing football with a turtle might just make your day. We're sure you'll struggle to hold back your awws after seeing the video. The adorable footage was shared by a Twitter account named @Gabriele_Corno and it has so far amassed a whopping 104,000 views on it.

Watch Dachshund and Speedy Tortoise Playing Football Together



Rudy Janssens pic.twitter.com/daaMdBuGhL — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) April 26, 2023

The video begins with the tortoise pushing the football around with its head while an ecstatic doggo leaps and jumps around it. After a few seconds, the doggo snatches the ball and begins playing with it, while the tortoise chases it around. They enthusiastically toss the ball about as someone records the beautiful scene.

The video was uploaded on Twitter a day ago and has already received over 1.7 million views and innumerable replies. While some couldn't stop themselves from swooning over the lovely creatures, others heaped love on the short footage.



"The Pele of the tortoise world versus the Ronaldo of the dog world." remarked an individual. " What a beautiful video it made my day!!!" posted another. "Gabriele, every time I see one of your videos about animals, you give me hope, in an otherwise very dark world..," commented a third. ""Amazing! never seen that combination playing together before. I watch a lot of inter-species friendships. That’s amazing!," wrote a fourth.