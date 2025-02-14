There is a rose which is the most expensive rose in the world, or maybe the most expensive gift for Valentine’s Day. At the price of this rose one can buy multiple luxurious houses, jewellery and what not. Not just the price but its name is also very unique.

February is the month of love, and truly so as the second month of the year has its second week dedicated to love with February 7 celebrated as Rose Day, February 8 as Propose Day, then comes Chocolate Day, the next day is Teddy Day, then Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally with the end of the week, February 14, comes Valentine's Day.

Anyone in love would first gift their special ones with roses, sometime a bouquet of roses or sometimes just one rose, but this flower of love makes an instant connection with the person it is gifted to. It is not just a flower but an expression of depth, love, passion and warmth. This is perhaps the cutest gift on Valentine’s Day.

All varieties of roses are beautiful and have unique fragrances and are most demanded during Valentine’s week. The prices also skyrocket during Valentine’s season. Even the costliest rose would not surprise us as it would be expensive for just a few bucks. But there is a rose which is the most expensive rose in the world, or maybe the most expensive gift for Valentine’s Day. At the price of this rose one can buy multiple luxurious houses, jewellery and what not. Not just the price but its name is also very unique.

Most expensive rose in the world

The world's most expensive rose is called Juliet Rose, so it has a Shakespearean connection which makes it the best rose to gift on valentine's. Because this is the most special rose in the world, it is not easy to grow this rose anywhere and of course needs special care. This rare and stunning flower was crafted by famed florist David Austin, who dedicated nearly 15 years to its creation through crossbreeding various rose varieties. The Juliet Rose, a unique apricot-colored hybrid, became famous for its exceptional beauty and scarcity. In 2006, it was sold for an astounding 10 million dollars (around Rs. 90 crore), earning the title of the world's most expensive rose.

Juliet Rose is indeed very special

The Juliet Rose is the costliest rose in the world but the most beautiful as well. A unique price, unique name and also a unique fragrance, Juliet Rose is unique in all respects. It has an estimated value of around USD 15.8 million. Not just this, it is also unique because it stays fresh for at least three years during which time it does not dry or wither and is as beautiful as at its blooming time.

However, another very expensive flower is the Kadupul flower which blooms only in Sri Lanka and at night time. There are over 150 varieties of roses worldwide, each with its own charm and uniqueness.