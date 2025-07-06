This UPSC aspirant won Rs 900000 for sleeping nine hours daily, her name is..., she is from...; here's how you can also win

Pooja Wavhal's consistent dedication to sleep distinguished her, leading to the top position, the grand prize, and the title of India’s most disciplined sleeper.

In a surprising turn of events, a young woman from Pune raked in lakhs by simply getting a good night's sleep for 60 days, defying conventional expectations. Today, in this article we will tell you about Pooja Madhav Wavhal, who won Rs 9 lakhs by just sleeping for 9 hours daily at night. Also know how you can also grab this opportunity.

How UPSC aspirant Pooja Madhav Wavhal baged Rs 9 lakh for sleeping?

Pooja Madhav Wavhal, a resident of Pune, has accomplished an unbelievable feat, she's become a lakhpati by focusing on getting a good night's sleep. This remarkable achievement comes as she was named India’s ‘Sleep Champion of the Year’ through an innovative internship program centred on sleep. Selected from a vast pool of over one lakh applicants, Wavhal was among the 15 individuals chosen to participate in a two-month sleep-based internship in Bengaluru.

Her success was rooted in her dedication to maintaining nine hours of sleep every night throughout the 60-day period, which resulted in her securing the highest score of 91.36 points, ultimately earning her a substantial cash prize of Rs 9.1 lakh.

About sleeping internship

The sleep internship, now in its fourth year, was established to address the escalating issue of sleep deprivation in India. Participants in this program not only adhered to stringent sleep schedules but also took part in interactive activities aimed at enhancing sleep hygiene and promoting overall restfulness. These activities included educational workshops and fun competitions. Examples include making a bed while blindfolded, finding hidden alarm clocks, and a 'sleep-off' finale to assess the consistency and discipline of the finalists.

Selection process

Each of the 15 interns who finished the program received a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Wavhal's consistent dedication to sleep distinguished her, leading to the top position, the grand prize, and the title of India’s most disciplined sleeper.

How you can grab this opportunity?

To be considered for the internship, applicants must be at least 22 years old when they apply. Each person can submit only one application, and multiple entries will disqualify the candidate. Incomplete or late submissions are not accepted, and any false information provided will result in immediate disqualification.

The selection process includes application forms, video resumes, and brief interviews. Communication with applicants is conducted via phone calls, WhatsApp, emails, or SMS. By applying, each candidate agrees to the platform’s privacy and service policies.

Initiated in 2019, the sleep internship started as an unconventional concept but has evolved into a popular program that combines wellness and innovation. Each season, participants, known as ‘sleep interns,’ are required to sleep for at least nine hours nightly for 60 consecutive days. Their sleep quality is monitored remotely using contactless devices and mattresses provided by Wakefit. Participants also provide feedback throughout the entirely home-based and remote program.

What is the aim of this internship program?

Now a recognised part of India's expanding wellness culture, the internship particularly attracts young professionals looking for a better work-life balance and improved mental health. With applications now open for Season 5, the program continues to generate significant interest.

Wavhal’s success brought her recognition and also prompted discussions on the significance of adequate sleep, encouraging more people to see it as a crucial aspect of health and recovery.