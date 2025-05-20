A stunning yet plunging waterfall in Indonesia has gone viral, featuring rocks resembling giant snakes, sending chills down viewers and captivating social media with its unique appearance.

This stunning Indonesian waterfall has gone viral on social media, captivating users with its surreal beauty. The waterfall's uniquely shaped rocks resemble giant snakes, inducing a mix of fascination and fear.

The waterfall is located in Bali

The Snake Waterfall, also known as Beji Griya Waterfall, is a unique attraction in Bali. This Indonesian city is famous for its natural beauty and ancient rock sculptures with spiritual significance.

Recently video of the waterfall went viral on social media, captivating users worldwide with its surreal beauty.

This waterfall is popular due to its unique features

The Beji Griya Waterfall in Bali's Punggul region, near Ubud, has gained popularity with its unique feature is the moss-covered snake sculptures, creating an ancient ruin amidst the waterfall, making it a fascinating spot for tourists and photography enthusiasts.

This 'Snake Waterfall' features snake sculptures, mistaken by some as natural rocks. They're man-made artworks by local artisans, reflecting Bali's spiritual and cultural traditions. This temple and spiritual site offers tourists a unique experience, combining nature with sacred bathing rituals like Melukat, amidst serene surroundings.