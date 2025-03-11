In the border district of Barmer, Rajasthan, in the village of Kandhi Ki Dhani, Ratanpura, there is a unique park called 'Keedi Nagra Park'. This park spans over an area of approximately 3 bighas and contains more than 80 keedi nagras (ant homes).

THIS unique park in Rajasthan has over 80 giant houses of an insect, lakhs of visitors come to feed them.

In the border district of Barmer, Rajasthan, in the village of Kandhi Ki Dhani, Ratanpura, there is a unique park called 'Keedi Nagra Park'. This park spans over an area of approximately 3 bighas and contains more than 80 keedi nagras (ant homes). Every day, millet, flour, sugar, and jaggery are fed to the ants as an act of charity.

On Ratanpura Road in Gudamalani, Kandhi Ki Dhani, there are more than 80 keedi nagras (ant homes). On Purnima and Amavasya, there is a crowd of people. The special thing is that a service for one month at the keedi nagra costs 30,000 rupees. This has created a competition among animal lovers and religious people. As a result, advance bookings are being made for up to 5 years. Now, if someone wants to feed the ants by paying 30,000 rupees, they will have to wait for 60 months, or 5 years, for their turn.

People come here every day to feed the ants. For this service, two workers are employed daily who feed the ants and crows and provide them with water. Not only that, several people come here on a weekly basis to feed the ants. The Mahadev Jeev Daya Sansthan is working to feed the ants.

According to Pukhraj Purohit, an ant city has been established on 3 bighas of land. Over 80 nests are home to a large number of ants. In addition, food is also provided for crows and pigeons. The rule is that any person can provide food for ants, crows, and pigeons for one month. The name of the beneficiary is written on the board outside the ant park every month.