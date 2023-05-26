This unique inflatable t-shirt for kids impresses Anand Mahindra, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, keeps his Twitter followers engaged and entertained with his engrossing, inspiring, smart, and funny posts. Mahindra recently took to his official Twitter account and shared a video of a pretty interesting t-shirt developed specifically for children.

The video was shared on Twitter and shows a man explaining how the t-shirt works.

Mahindra shared the video with a caption that reads, “This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing & safety is my highest priority,”

The post has received over 187k views and numerous replies. Floatee, a French firm, created the one-of-a-kind t-shirt. “Today, we protect children in the water with armbands, buoys, swimming vests, etc. but which are impractical out of the water and do not provide protection in the event of a headfirst fall into the water," according to the product description.

"“But most accidents happen when the child is not supposed to go in the water and whether it is to avoid an accidental fall or unsupervised swimming, we rely solely on adult supervision," it continues.

The t-shirt wowed internet users. Many people commented on how this will bring some relief to the parents.

