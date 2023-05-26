Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

This unique inflatable t-shirt for kids impresses Anand Mahindra, viral video

Mahindra recently took to his official Twitter account and shared a video of a pretty interesting t-shirt developed specifically for children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

This unique inflatable t-shirt for kids impresses Anand Mahindra, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, keeps his Twitter followers engaged and entertained with his engrossing, inspiring, smart, and funny posts. Mahindra recently took to his official Twitter account and shared a video of a pretty interesting t-shirt developed specifically for children.

The video was shared on Twitter and shows a man explaining how the t-shirt works.

Mahindra shared the video with a caption that reads, “This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing & safety is my highest priority,” 

The post has received over 187k views and numerous replies. Floatee, a French firm, created the one-of-a-kind t-shirt. “Today, we protect children in the water with armbands, buoys, swimming vests, etc. but which are impractical out of the water and do not provide protection in the event of a headfirst fall into the water," according to the product description.

"“But most accidents happen when the child is not supposed to go in the water and whether it is to avoid an accidental fall or unsupervised swimming, we rely solely on adult supervision," it continues.

Since being shared two days ago, the tweet has raked up more than 3.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. 

The t-shirt wowed internet users. Many people commented on how this will bring some relief to the parents. 

Here's how internet reacted:

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Meet Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story star who represented India in Paris, made her debut in Gujarati film
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.