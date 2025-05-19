There is a train in India which lets you travel the whole country at unimaginable low costs which would make travel crazy people even crazier. The train is called Jagrati Yatra which has been functioning since 2008 which is not yet known to many people.

If traveling the whole world would have been affordable anybody would have loved to experience the world, but India in itself is like a whole world with different seasons, places, terrains, that it offers a lot of everything one would like to see around the world. If asked anybody would say that they would love to travel the whole country. There is a train in India which lets you travel the whole country at unimaginable low costs which would make travel crazy people even crazier. The train is called Jagrati Yatra which has been functioning since 2008 which is not yet known to many people.

Jagrati Yatra

The train runs with a vision of ‘Building India through enterprise.’ The government of India has designed Jagrati Yatra to make young Indians aware of the many aspects of entrepreneurship. Let us take you on a ride to incredible India on a train. Jagrati Yatra runs only once a year and is different from other commercial trains. Jagrati Yatra is a special train which is all about teaching India’s young minds with the skills of entrepreneurship.

Jagrati train-schedule

At a time, only 500 passengers are allowed to travel on this train. Passengers on this train are made to learn all about entrepreneurial works. What is also very special about this train is that passengers have to stay for 15 days on this train to complete a journey of 800 km. The Jagrati train starts from Delhi with its first halt being at Ahmedabad from where it travels to Madurai via Mumbai and Bengaluru. After this the train travels to Odisha, then Madhya Pradesh and comes back to Delhi. During this journey, the passengers are able to visit various religious and tourist places in these states and regions.

Timing, schedule, tickets

Unlike normal trains where passengers need to book a ticket, traveling to this place requires registration. The train journeys every year in November, but the registration starts months prior. But not everyone can travel. One needs to be between 21 to 27 years old to travel on this train. In 2025, Jagrati train will start its journey from 7 November and will end it by 22.

The ticket price for this train is very, very low from a normal train ticket at only Rs 25. Yes, the entire train journey with 15 days of stay costs a passenger only Rs 25. For registration, a passenger can register only till 15 October on the website, https://www.jagritiyatra.com. However, who will be allowed to travel is based on a multi-level selection process.