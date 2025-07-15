This train is faster than airplane, can cover 1200 km in just 150 minutes, reaches top speed in 7 seconds, it runs from...

A Maglev train that can reach 600 km/h, slashing travel time to just 2.5 hours, faster than most planes.

China is once again making headlines in the world of transport with the successful testing of a new high-speed Maglev (magnetic levitation) train. This latest technology is capable of reaching speeds of up to 600 kilometres per hour, meaning it could drastically cut travel times between major cities. To give a clear example, a journey of 1,200 kilometres, such as the one between Beijing and Shanghai – currently takes about 5.5 hours on high-speed rail. But with the new Maglev train, it could take as little as 2.5 hours, or 150 minutes, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The train was revealed this week at the 17th Modern Railways exhibition, and what impressed many was its ability to reach top speeds in just 7 seconds. In tests carried out at Donghu Laboratory in Hubei Province, the Maglev train reached speeds of 404 mph (about 650 km/h) in under 7 seconds on a short test track. This performance shows it can travel faster than most passenger planes, which usually fly at speeds between 880 to 925 km/h. The technology behind it is based on magnetic levitation. It uses opposing magnetic fields to lift the train slightly off the track, which reduces friction and makes the ride faster, smoother, and quieter. In a previous test conducted in 2023, the train even reached speeds over 620 mph (almost 1,000 km/h) inside a vacuum tube that had nearly zero air resistance.

This groundbreaking development uses high-temperature superconducting levitation, which allows the train to float and move with almost no resistance. Engineers say that the full high-speed track could be ready by the end of 2025, as reported by Newsweek.

The train was designed by the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) and features a sleek, aerodynamic shape with a pointed nose to reduce air drag. Inside, the cabin looks futuristic, with spacious seating areas and large digital screens, as shown by China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

This Maglev train is just one of many advanced transport projects China is currently working on, aiming to redefine railway travel for the future.