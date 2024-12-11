The northeastern region of India is known for its diverse culinary traditions and has a wide variety of fermented foods, including Melye-amiley.

A recent study conducted by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) has revealed promising anti-obesity benefits from an extract of Melye-amiley, a traditional fermented bamboo shoot variety from Tripura. The findings indicate that this extract may aid in weight management and enhance metabolic health, highlighting the medicinal properties of this traditional food.

According to a PTI report, a study led by Prof. Mojibur R. Khan and supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has found that Melye-amiley decreases intracellular lipid accumulation while enhancing fatty acid β-oxidation. This effect is attributed to the activation of specific lipolytic and fat-browning regulator genes, including HSL, LPL, Agtl, UCP1, PRDM16, and PGC1-alpha, which play a vital role in fat breakdown and the conversion of white fat into brown fat.

The study, recently published in Food Frontiers, revealed that the extract from the bamboo shoot promotes mitochondrial biogenesis and the expression of thermogenic proteins by activating the AMPK signaling pathway. This mechanism is expected to enhance energy expenditure in white adipocytes, employing a multifaceted approach to combat obesity.

Fermentation techniques have been utilised since ancient times for food preservation, nutritional enhancement, and flavour enrichment. These methods differ based on environmental conditions, available resources, and cultural knowledge. The northeastern region of India is known for its diverse culinary traditions and has a wide variety of fermented foods, including Melye-amiley.

The study's findings highlight the significance of preserving indigenous knowledge and investigating the potential of traditional foods in addressing contemporary health issues. A spokesperson from IASST said, "These results not only confirm the traditional use of fermented bamboo shoots but also offer scientific support for their inclusion in dietary recommendations for weight management."

As obesity has become a global health crisis, this discovery paves the way for the creation of natural food-based interventions. The distinctive properties of Melye-amiley could lead to its incorporation into functional foods and nutraceuticals aimed at promoting metabolic health.