Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is India’s most expensive wedding venue, known for hosting luxurious Bollywood and Hollywood weddings.

India is home to some of the most grand and luxurious wedding venues in the world. Among them, the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur stands out—not just for its stunning architecture and royal history, but also for being the most expensive wedding venue in the country.

This magnificent palace isn’t just a hotel, it’s a piece of living history. Built between 1928 and 1943, Umaid Bhawan is one of the world’s largest private residences and is still partly occupied by the royal family of Jodhpur. The rest has been converted into a luxurious heritage hotel, managed by the Taj Hotels group.

Located atop Chittar Hill, the highest point in Jodhpur, the palace offers breathtaking views of the Blue City. With its golden-yellow sandstone exterior, intricate carvings, marble floors, and majestic courtyards, Umaid Bhawan Palace is nothing short of a fairytale venue. It’s no surprise that it has become a dream destination for ultra-luxurious weddings.

Over the years, this majestic property has hosted several high-profile celebrity weddings. Perhaps the most famous one was the wedding of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple’s lavish multi-day celebration made headlines around the world and showcased the palace’s grandeur in full display.

From royal-style Indian weddings to grand international celebrations, Umaid Bhawan Palace offers everything lavish banquet halls, open courtyards, sprawling gardens, and services fit for royalty. The venue can accommodate hundreds of guests and is known for its unmatched hospitality and attention to detail.

But this dream wedding destination comes at a price. A full-fledged wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace can reportedly cost anywhere between Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 6 crore or even more, depending on the scale and requirements. The venue alone can cost upwards of Rs 1 crore per day, making it the most expensive wedding venue in India.

Whether it's the historic setting, royal charm, or the feeling of living like a king and queen for a few days, Umaid Bhawan Palace continues to attract couples from across the globe looking for a wedding that’s truly once-in-a-lifetime.