This tiny country has gained more wealth than US, UK, India, China since 2010, the name will leave you suprised

This small Central Asian country has leveraged its rich resource base to drive substantial economic growth, catching the world off guard with its impressive financial ascent

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:40 PM IST

The world's largest economy isn’t what many might expect. While the United States dominates global economic discussions, it surprisingly falls short when it comes to sheer wealth accumulation. In a recent report by Visual Capitalist, the spotlight shines on a lesser-known player from Central Asia—Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan, a nation often overshadowed by its more prominent neighbors, has emerged as the leading country in terms of wealth growth over the past 13 years. Since 2010, Kazakhstan has experienced an extraordinary increase in wealth, surpassing even the giants of the global economy. This surge is driven primarily by its vast reserves of oil, uranium, and other valuable natural resources, which constitute a staggering 190% of its wealth.

In contrast, China's wealth has expanded by 185% during the same period, marking it as a significant player but not quite the leader. India, despite its rapid economic progress, ranks seventh on the list, with a 133% increase in wealth from 2010 to 2023. This places India behind not only Kazakhstan but also Qatar, which holds the third spot with a 157% increase in wealth over the same period.

Kazakhstan’s exceptional performance is a result of strategic exploitation of its natural resources and favourable economic policies. This small Central Asian country has leveraged its rich resource base to drive substantial economic growth, catching the world off guard with its impressive financial ascent.

The revelation of Kazakhstan’s economic success challenges conventional perceptions of global wealth distribution and highlights the emerging influence of previously overlooked regions. As the global economy continues to evolve, Kazakhstan stands as a testament to the dynamic shifts occurring in the world’s financial landscape.

