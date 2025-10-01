Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This ‘Terror of Bengal’ flower has hidden healing powers, but it is extremely harmful in various ways, found in India's...

Water hyacinth, called the “Terror of Bengal” for its rapid invasiveness, hides surprising healing powers. Its leaves and roots have anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, while its fibers are used for crafts and biofuel. Proper management can turn this aquatic weed into a valuable resource

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

This ‘Terror of Bengal’ flower has hidden healing powers, but it is extremely harmful in various ways, found in India's...
Water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes) is a striking aquatic plant with lavender-blue flowers that float gracefully on water surfaces. Its delicate beauty, however, hides a much darker side. In India, especially in West Bengal, it has earned the notorious nickname “The Terror of Bengal” due to its aggressive and invasive nature.

Why is it called the ‘Terror of Bengal’?

Water hyacinth spreads at an alarming rate, forming dense mats that cover lakes, rivers, and ponds. These mats block sunlight, preventing aquatic plants from photosynthesising, which disrupts the natural ecosystem. Oxygen levels in the water drop, often leading to the death of fish and other aquatic creatures. Its rapid growth can also obstruct waterways, making fishing and transportation difficult for local communities. Because of these destructive tendencies, the plant has garnered a fearsome reputation.

Hidden healing powers

Despite its invasiveness, water hyacinth has remarkable medicinal properties. Traditional medicine has long recognised its potential:

  • Anti-inflammatory Properties: Extracts from its leaves and roots are used to reduce swelling and inflammation.
  • Wound Healing: The juice from its leaves can aid in treating minor cuts, bruises, and skin infections.
  • Detoxification: The plant absorbs heavy metals and toxins, making it useful in water purification processes.
  • Digestive and Kidney Support: In some regions, water hyacinth is used in remedies to aid digestion and promote kidney health.

ALSO READ: How Coriander seeds can help regulate your Thyroid: Top 3 benefits you should know

Other practical uses

Beyond medicine, water hyacinth offers multiple benefits when managed properly:

  • Handicrafts and Biofuel: Its fibrous stems are used to make ropes, mats, baskets, and eco-friendly paper.
  • Animal Feed: After drying and processing, it can serve as nutritious livestock fodder.
  • Environmental Benefits: The plant can be employed to treat wastewater and improve soil quality.

Water hyacinth is a plant of contrasts. While it is feared as the “Terror of Bengal” for its rapid invasiveness and ecological damage, it also harbours valuable medicinal and environmental benefits. With proper management, this troublesome weed can be transformed into a useful resource for healing, crafts, and ecological restoration, proving that even the most problematic plants can have hidden potential.

