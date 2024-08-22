This tennis star has mansions in multiple countries, net worth is over Rs 2000 crore, he is…

Serbia’s tennis champion Novak Djokovic not only conquered the tennis court but also became a wealthy and luxurious businessman. According to Forbes, Djokovic has a net worth of over Rs 2,000 crore and the lifestyle he leads is a reflection of how committed he is towards Tennis.

The prize money that he has earned in his career sums up to about Rs 1,500 crore, which makes him the richest tennis player in history. Also, endorsements form a major part of his earnings with Kia Motors, Lacoste, and Seiko endorsing him for about Rs 250 crore per annum.

Some of the comforts that he enjoys are the various houses that he has in different parts of the world. His largest purchase is a $10 million Moroccan-style residence in Marbella, Spain, with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a swimming pool, spa, a cinema, a tennis court, and a gym.

The estate that Djokovic turned into a practice facility during the COVID-19 outbreak is a clear indication of his commitment to tennis and his appreciation of opulence.

He also has penthouses in Miami and Belgrade, as well as flats in New York and a Monte Carlo flat with a view of the Mediterranean Sea. His Belgrade penthouse, which is priced at over 545,000 Euros (Approx Rs 5 crore) has three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, three baths, a dining hall, a guest bath, and a swimming pool on the terrace.



His collection of fancy cars also leaves much to be desired: Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Benz S500 4MATIC, Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8, Tesla Model X, and Peugeot e-208 EV. Every car represents Djokovic’s love for quality and elegance, which is not far from his success and preference for the best.

In addition to tennis, Djokovic owns the Serbian company Family Sport, which deals with real estate, organization of sports events and apparel distribution. He also has share ownership in QuantBioRes, a biotechnology company that is searching for COVID-19 cures. He owns Novak Café & Restaurant, Djokolife (nutritional food), and Eqvita (a vegan restaurant previously).

Djokovic has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2006 and founded the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2007, which works in the field of education for children in difficulties. The foundation has constructed many schools and helped tens of thousands of children and families internationally. In disasters like the Serbian floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, Djokovic has contributed millions of dollars to the disaster fund.