This temple in India serves noodles, chop suey, sticky rice as prasad - Check out its location

Along with having different cultures and communities, you will also find different types of prasad being handed out in religious places in India like the Azhagar Kovil, Madurai Temple which serves dosas as prasad or the Khabees Baba Temple in Uttar Pradesh that hands out liquor as their prasad. Just like that, another Temple in Kolkata gives out noodles and chop suey as prasad and netizens are loving it.

It's a Chinese Kali Temple located in Kolkata's famous Tangra area which is also known as the China Town. You will find a blend of Tibetian and East Asian culture in Tangra that has been maintained and protected by the people living in the area.

The same thing reflects in the Kali Temple as well where they have tried to hold on to the Indian culture as well as have tried to incorporate the Chinese touch by serving noodles, chop suey, rice and vegetable dishes as prasad which is first offered to Goddess Kali.

The Chinese Kali temple was built around twenty years ago in Tangra with the help of Bengali and Chinese people. Earlier, the site was worshipped by Hindus for sixty years where two granite stones smeared with vermilion were kept underneath a tree. According to the popular legend, a 10-year-old Chinese boy had fallen sick and nothing was able to cure him, after trying numerous times, one night his parents laid him under a tree and prayed for several nights and the boy slowly started recovering. Since then the site has been an important part of the community.