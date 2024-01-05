This tech company worth Rs 830 crore gives away 33% ownership to employees for...

It is also giving away 50 cars to 50 employees, who have served with them for more than five years.

A tech company in Chennai announced an ownership-sharing initiative for employees who have demonstrated founder mentality and shown a level of commitment to the company’s growth. Ideas2IT announced that 33 per cent of the $100 million (approx Rs 830 crore) company's ownership would be transferred to its employees for their commitment to the company’s growth. Out of a 33% stake in the company, 5% would be given to 40 select employees who have been with the firm since its inception i.e. 2009. The rest would be distributed to the remaining 700 personnel.

Announcing the news, the tech company said, "We’re appreciating the key players at Ideas2IT - folks who have demonstrated founder mentality, imbued the Ideas2IT community with good values and shown a level of commitment to the company’s growth."

"As part of this initiative, we’re giving away 1/3 of the Ideas2IT business to the individuals that helped us build it, officially making them equal partners with a say in the company’s future," the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Besides this, the firm is also giving away 50 cars to 50 employees, who have served with them for more than five years. The price range of these cars is Rs. 8-15 lakhs. The company was founded by Murali Vivekanandan and Bhavani Raman in 2009. Ideas2IT creates and delivers scalable software to companies like Microsoft, Siemens and Roche, among others. The company also works with idea-stage start-up founders and helps them transform their ideas into real-world technology.