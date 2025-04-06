In 2011, Delhi witnessed one of India’s most extravagant weddings when Lalit Tanwar received a Rs 33 crore Bell 429 helicopter as a gift, and 30,000 guests were treated to lavish celebrations.

​In March 2011, New Delhi witnessed one of its most extravagant weddings when Lalit Tanwar, son of Congress leader Kanwar Singh Tanwar, married Yogita Jaunapuria, daughter of former Sohna MLA Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria. The opulent celebration was marked by lavish gifts, a massive guest list, and grand festivities.​

Lavish Gifts and Celebrations

A standout feature of this wedding was the gift of a Bell 429 helicopter to the groom by the bride's family. Valued at approximately Rs 33 crore in 2011, this five-seater chopper underscored the event's grandeur. Confirming this, Kanwar Singh Tanwar stated, "True, a Bell 429 helicopter was given but it was a simple wedding." ​



The wedding festivities spanned multiple events. A pre-wedding ceremony, known as the 'lagan', was held at the Tanwar family's farmhouse in Asola, Fatehpur Beri. During this event, around 2,000 guests were each presented with silver biscuits weighing 30 grams, a safari suit, and Rs 2,100 in cash. The groom's 'tika' ceremony involved gifts totaling Rs 2.5 crore, with an additional Rs 1 crore allocated for 18 other family members. ​

The main wedding ceremony took place at the Jaunpur village in Haryana, attended by approximately 15,000 guests. Reports indicate that each attendee received a 'shagun' of Rs 11,000. The event featured over 100 different dishes, served by a staff of 1,000 workers. To ensure all guests could view the proceedings, 12 giant television screens were installed at the venue. ​

Star-Studded Performances and Receptions

Entertainment was a significant highlight, with performances by Bollywood celebrities, including actress Neha Dhupia. Following the wedding, a grand reception was hosted at a five-star hotel in Delhi, attended by prominent figures such as then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and various Bollywood stars.



Extravagant Expenditures

Estimates of the wedding's total cost vary. The Times of India reported expenses around USD 22 million (approximately Rs 100 crore at the time), while Mail Today suggested costs could have reached USD 55 million (approximately Rs 250 crore)

Political and Social Context

The lavishness of the wedding attracted significant attention and some criticism, especially given the socio-economic disparities in the region. Such grand displays of wealth by political figures sparked debates about the appropriateness of such expenditures.