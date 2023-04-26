This stylish 'chameleon' can give a competition to a runway model, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're having a difficult day, watch goofy videos of animals doing hilarious things accidentally. For all the right reasons, one such video has left the internet in splits. The video shows a super stylish chameleon posing for the camera. There is a chance that the clip will not only amaze you but leave you delighted too. The clip was shared by Buitengebieden an account that shares the positive side of Twitter.



In the now-viral video, a chameleon is seen posing for the camera which has won the hearts of netizens. The hilarious video of the elegant chameleon is winning the internet while some are comparing its ‘pose’ to a supermodel’s pose.

Take a look at the interesting video:

"Yo wazzup? ," the video is captioned on Twitter.

The clip has garnered over 4000,000 views, 29,000 likes, and has been retweeted over 4,000 times. It drew a lot of funny remarks from netizens who couldn't stop giggling after watching the video.

"Swag," a Twitter user wrote. "He has a lot of swagger! Lol," said another. “Omg! I'd like to meet him or her," said a third. "That's funny," a fourth person said. "The best pose ever," a fifth said.