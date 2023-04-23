Search icon
This street vendor’s special mango pani puri has horrified internet, viral video

A recent viral video showed the making of an interesting pani puri with a mango twist. Sounds awkward, right? Watch the viral video here:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

This street vendor’s special mango pani puri has horrified internet, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Let's face it: pani puri is one of our all-time fave street food treats. The spicy delight is definitely unmissable, whether we call it golgappe, puchka, patashe, or any other name. Pani puri has found a place on our menus and in our hearts, from roadside vendors to fine dining establishments. But what if someone experimented with the modest pani puri and created something fresh and innovative with it? A recent viral video showed the making of an interesting pani puri with a mango twist.  Sounds awkward, right? Watch the viral video here:

The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named @bombayfoodie_tales. The video starts with the vendor putting some mango pulp in a vessel. Then they put puris on a dish and top it with a chole mixture. They then pour the mango pulp on top and serve it.

People on the internet are quite conflicted about how they feel about this mango pani puri. Some believe that this fusion street snack would actually taste good and this is a delicious invention, while others find it a bit unnecessary to combine aam ras and pani puri and were not impressed by seeing what this mango puri looked like. Here is what they commented:

An individual added, "Noo please stop thisss." A second posted, "Swad kharab kar diya. Be authentic." "Better than Maggi puri and Fanta puri," wrote a third. "Please don't do this with panipuri and request you not promote these kinds of foods also !!! I can keep another name for this dessert but don't say pani puri," shared a fourth.

