This street vendor’s special mango omelette has shocked internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The egg is unquestionably one of the most versatile cooking ingredients. You can make it into practically any dish by adding various vegetables or spices to enhance the flavour. There is no limit to what we can cook with it if we have enough room to experiment. However, when it comes to rapid cooking, creating an omelette is the first thing that springs to mind. Omelette is one of those go-to meals that we make at home as well as find at restaurants, cafes, and even street vendors. Furthermore, due to the dish's popularity, there are currently numerous ways to prepare it. But no matter what the mix of spices or the cooking style is of an omelette, would you ever try a recipe of a mango omelette? As strange as it may sound, a street food vendor was recently seen making mango omelette, which has displeased many.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @thegreatindianfoodie, you can see a street vendor preparing this mixture on a tawa. He starts by adding oil to the hot tawa and breaking two eggs to fry. Then he takes it out and adds boiling egg yolks, chilies, and spices. He can also be seen adding mango juice to this. When that's ready, he pours it over the fried eggs. But the recipe doesn't stop there. He also adds boiled eggs with spices and mango juice to his recipe.

Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 8000 times has 200K views and hundred of comments! Instagram users were totally furious and filled the comments section with their frustrated thoughts and opinions.

Here’s how users reacted:

“I feel there needs to be a proper check over the food vendors serving kinds of food. As certain diet combinations could be disastrous on health. Maaza and omellete seriously ,” commented a user. “Are bhai unfollow karvana hai toh aise bta do ye sab Mt dikhao yar,” added another. “Mango be like - meri shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho raha,” posted a third. “Bas karo yaar,” wrote a fourth.